UPDATE: One suspect has been taken into custody. The remaining two suspects are still on the run.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis police officer was involved in an accident after shots were fired in South Memphis Monday morning.

Authorities say officers were searching for a ‘prowler’ at Hernando and Person when shots were fired by the suspects, and a Memphis police car was damaged in a collision.

Police say the search for three suspects began at 4 a.m. on Covington Pike. The suspects fled the scene in a vehicle and bailed out of the car at Chestnut and Cherokee.

Cherokee and Chestnut

A gray SUV also appears to be involved.

No injuries have been reported.

We are working to find out how it plays a role, and if police have any additional information on a suspect.