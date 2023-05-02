MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A woman is facing charges after Memphis Police say she abused her child outside the police station.

On Monday, officers responded to a child abuse call at 201 Poplar Avenue. The suspect, Tatyana Roach-Lockhart, was allegedly seen physically abusing her two-year-old son.

MPD says Lockhart jerked the child into the air and threw him onto the metal benches, causing him to cry and scream. Police stepped in and took the suspect into custody.

According to a witness, Lockhart threw the child on the ground multiple times. She also screamed at the child, saying he gets on her “[expletive] nerves.” The witness tried intervening, but the suspect told her to mind her business.

Lockhart told police that she told her child to be quiet, and he wouldn’t. She said he threw a “temper tantrum,” so she “jacked him up.”

The child was taken to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital in stable condition. Tatyana Roach-Lockhart was charged with Aggravated Child Abuse/Neglect. She is set to appear in court Tuesday.