MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A mother is accused of choking her asthmatic 10-year-old daughter inside their Whitehaven home Thursday night.

Police said they were called to the 300 block of Dreger Avenue by the grandmother, who said she to had to pry her daughter’s hands from her granddaughter’s neck.

Officers said when they arrived, Karla Washington, 40, told them she had “chicken choked’ her daughter for being disrespectful.

Washinton’s mother said her granddaughter was gasping for air after being choked. She said the little girl has a history of asthma and recently had throat surgery.

Washington was charged with aggravated assault and child abuse and neglect.

Washington is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday.