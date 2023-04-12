MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a Memphis mom stabbed her son in the back after he refused to clean a dirty dish.

Shundra Emery, 38, is facing charges of aggravated assault and aggravated child abuse.

Police said the victim reported the stabbing at the Creekside Meadows Apartment on March 7. When officers arrived at the apartment, the victim told police he argued with his mother over the dirty dish, and the fight turned physical.

He said his mother slapped him, he slapped her back, and she grabbed a knife and stabbed him.

Police have not said how old the son is but said he was treated at Methodist South for a stab wound to the upper back.

They said Emery admitted to assaulting her son while she was armed with a knife.

Emery is scheduled to go before a judge on Thursday.