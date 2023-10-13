MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police said three men in a gray sedan were arrested after they were caught prowling inside a parking garage on Union Avenue early Friday morning.

Emmanuel Macdonal, 22, German Camez Valencia, 20, and Quincy Richard, 21, were all taken into custody on the fourth floor of the Parking Can Be Fun garage.

Police said just after midnight, officers responded to a call about a suspicious car in the garage and spotted a gray two-door Honda without tags near the entrance with three people inside.

One of the officers said he yelled for the driver to stop, but he continued to drive around the garage.

Police said the suspects, later identified as Macdonal, Camez Valencia, and Richard, were seen going inside a white BMW on the top floor, and Camez Valencia was found under a black SUV on the same floor.

Officers said it did not appear the men damaged either vehicle but said they found an orange window breaker, two ski masks, and two sets of gloves inside the suspects’ car. Police said they also found a loaded handgun inside the rear passenger tire of another vehicle on the fourth floor and a tote bag containing marijuana.

Camez Valencia and Richard were charged with possession of burglary tools. Macdonal was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance.

Court records show Macdonal was indicted for theft of property of $10,000-$60,000 in December of 2022. In April, he was charged with reckless driving, speeding, and driving an unregistered vehicle without a license or insurance.

Macdonal is being held on a $25,500 bond. All three are scheduled to go before a judge on Monday.