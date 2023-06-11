MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Three men were arrested Friday after allegedly pointing guns at Memphis police officers.

Police said the two officers were canvassing the area of Sunset Street and Mount Olive Road Friday afternoon when a blue Mercedes with four men inside sped up, abruptly cut in front of them, and blocked the road.

That’s when police say two passengers allegedly pointed guns at the investigators out of the open windows. The investigators saw one of the guns had a clear extended magazine and could see the ammunition.

The investigators were able to get away from the Mercedes and call for backup.

Officers found the Mercedes in a driveway on Orr Street a short time later. Police said when officers knocked on the door, four men came outside. Three of the men, identified as Jamonte Poindexter, Travis Borner, and Damion Thomas, were taken into custody.

One of the investigators identified Poindexter as one of the men who pointed a gun at them.

Police say Borner admitted to driving the Mercedes with Damion Thomas and another passenger but said they were riding in the area when they saw a car they did not recognize three different times but nothing happened.

Poindexter, Thomas, and Borner are charged with aggravated assault.