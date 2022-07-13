MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Police say a man used emergency lights to pull a man over and steal his car, then led police on a chase and crashed into two vehicles Tuesday afternoon.

Police responded to a carjacking Sunday morning in the 3400 block of Hendricks Avenue.

According to police, two cars using blue and red emergency lights pulled a man over. A man got out of one of the cars and approached the victim before pointing a gun at his head and telling him to get out of the vehicle.

The victim did what he was told, and the suspect got in the victim’s Kia Sedona and drove away, along with the other two cars.

On Tuesday, officers were told the stolen Kia was in the area of Rhodes Avenue and Prescott Street. While police searched the area, they saw the vehicle pull into a parking lot.

Investigators say officers tried to initiate a traffic stop, but the vehicle took off down Getwell Road, striking a parked MPD squad car and a Pontiac before stopping. The officer in the squad car and the driver of the Pontiac weren’t injured, but a juvenile passenger was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

The driver, identified as Caran Stokes, got out of the vehicle and ran toward the New Willow Apartments, where he was taken into custody.

Stokes was charged with carjacking, intentionally evading arrest in an automobile, evading arrest on foot, reckless driving, employment of a firearm during commission of a felony, no driver’s license, and financial responsibility.