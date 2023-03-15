MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is facing charges after he allegedly uploaded files of children as young as 10 participating in sexual activities.

Court records show that on October 12, 2022, the Memphis Police Department received a complaint from Dropbox, which was forwarded by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Dropbox reported that an account with a Gmail address uploaded videos that showed a girl who had not undergone puberty engaging in sexual behavior. Based on the IP address, the user was believed to have uploaded the files from the Memphis area, police say.

Records revealed that the suspect, Quinton Burks, lived in and uploaded the files from the 3800 block of Newton Road.

According to reports, officers issued a search warrant to Dropbox. It revealed that Burks uploaded five images and 70 videos of minors engaged in sexual activity. The files included acts such as vaginal penetration with objects and penile/vaginal penetration.

MPD says some of the minors involved in the acts were clearly less than 10 years old.

On March 14, Quinton Burks admitted that he was the owner of the email account. He is set to appear in court Wednesday morning.