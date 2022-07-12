MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man has been charged after police say he tried to steal a refrigerator from a home in Orange Mound Monday morning.

Police said officers responded to a burglary in the 2600 block of Barron Avenue around 10 a.m.

A witness told police he was at home when he saw a black vehicle pull into the driveway of a home across the street.

Police said he reported the burglary when he saw a man and woman pulling a refrigerator out of the front door.

When officers arrived, Finus Rodgers, 40, was at the house and was told to sit on the curb. Police say as Rodgers was looking for his identification, he suddenly ran away.

Rodgers was caught by three officers after a brief foot chase.

Police said the homeowner was in the hospital so his brother arrived at the home and said Rodgers did not have permission to be there or take anything.

Rodgers was charged with aggravated burglary and evading arrest foot pursuit.