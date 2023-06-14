MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A convicted felon is facing charges after his 11-year-old son accidentally shot himself with his gun, Memphis Police say.

Wednesday, Porsha Miller, the victim’s mother, told police a stray bullet had struck her son while she was at work. According to her, the incident happened in Raleigh.

The child was taken to LeBonheur to be treated.

Investigators talked to the father, Kortney Jones Senior, who told them what really happened.

Jones stated he placed his black handgun on top of the fish tank and fell asleep in the den. He woke up to the sound of a gunshot and saw that his son had shot himself.

According to MPD, Jones made up the story because he was scared. He told officers he took the gun apart and threw it in the Mississippi and Wolf rivers while his son was at the hospital.

Kevin Jones Sr. is charged with Aggravated Child Abuse/Neglect, being a Convicted Felon in Possession of a Handgun and Tampering with Evidence.