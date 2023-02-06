MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police arrested a man who they say threatened to rob and shoot up a store after they refused to give him change for a counterfeit bill.
According to reports, on January 3, officers responded to a panic alarm at the 1100 block of Sycamore View Road. The suspect, Obtavius Gillium, went to the location and asked the clerk to give him change.
Gillium handed the clerk a $100 bill with the words ‘copy money’ on the front, police say. The clerk refused to give Gillium change, and the two got into a verbal argument.
Gillium threatened to rob and shoot up the business if he did not get his money. He then made a phone call and placed one hand in his pocket. This caused the clerk to press the panic alarm, reports say.
MPD Officers arrived and took Gillium into custody. His bond was set at $25,000, and he will appear in court on February 21.