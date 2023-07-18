MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have arrested a man they say threatened to commit a mass shooting at a Memphis nightclub in retaliation for a family member’s death.

Police said members of the Organized Crime Units took Jacob Wilder, 19, into custody in the 3000 block of Airways Boulevard Tuesday after Wilder contacted media outlets and threatened to target a club in the area of Kirby and Winchester.

They said Wilder was upset about a relative who was killed on July 4.

Police have not said who the relative was, but on July 4, WREG reported that up-and-coming rapper Robert Tunstall, who went by the name Casino Jizzle, was shot dead on Goldbrier Lane.

Robert Tunstall, aka Casino Jizzle (Courtesy @acrazyproduction)

Michael Clayton, 27, was charged with first-degree murder in connection to Tunstall’s death.

Investigators said after they arrested Wilder, he admitted to breaking into his former residence in Parkway Village Sunday.

Several people at Forget-Me-Not care home in the 3000 block of Dothan Street told police Wilder ripped the Ring doorbell off the front door, kicked in the door, and threatened them with a gun.

3000 block of Dothan Street (Photo by Melissa Moon, WREG)

Court records show officers were called to the same residence in June. The owner of the house said Wilder signed paperwork releasing himself from the program and threw a coffee pot at her when she refused to let him back inside to collect his belongings.

Wilder was also arrested in January after he allegedly punched his sister in the face several times.

In 2022, he was charged with aggravated burglary, domestic violence, and assault after a girlfriend accused him of attacking her and another woman inside her apartment. The charges were later dropped.

No one at the home on Dothan wanted to talk about what happened there over the weekend.

Jacob Wilder (Courtesy: Shelby County Sheriff’s Office)

Wilder faces five counts of aggravated assault, one count of assault, aggravated burglary, domestic violence, and vandalism. He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.