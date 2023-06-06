MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for a man accused of stealing a woman’s car and credit cards in Cordova Monday.

Police said when officers arrived in the 8300 block of Honey Dew Cove, the victim told them her dark red 2023 Lexus ES350 was stolen, along with her cell phone and credit cards.

Police say the suspect, a man between ages 18 – 20, used her credit cards to withdraw money from her accounts.

The stolen vehicle has a front vanity plate that says “Self Made” and Tennessee plate BJM3412.

Courtesy: Memphis Police Department

Courtesy: Memphis Police Department

If you have any information that could help detectives, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.