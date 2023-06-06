MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is accused of stealing a police radio while in court and using it to impersonate a cop because he “always wanted to be a police officer.”

According to Memphis Police, the incident happened on June 2. A court staff member reported that one of their radios was stolen from the docking station at the front door.

The suspect, later identified as Patrick Alexander, used the radio between June 2 and June 4 to impersonate a law enforcement officer. Court deputies reviewed video footage and saw Alexander take the radio during a court date.

When he returned to court another day, MPD says they detained him for questioning. He told them he took the radio because he always wanted to be a police officer.

Reports show Alexander kept the radio in a locker at Extra Space Storage in northeast Memphis.

Patrick Alexander is charged with Theft of Property $2,500-$10,000 and Criminal Impersonation.