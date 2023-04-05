MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for a man who stole a car at a gas station in Frayser last month.

Police say the victim was pumping gas on North Watkins Street on March 27 when the suspect hit them on the head with an object and drove away in the victim’s 2014 Kia Sorrento.

The stolen car was found on Walsh Road three days later.

The suspect is described as a man between the ages of 40 and 50 with gray hair. Surveillance video shows the man walking up to the victim before the incident.

If you have any information about this incident or the suspect, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.