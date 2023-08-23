MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is accused of stealing iPhones from an AT&T store in the Windyke area.
According to the Memphis Police Department, on August 13, at 2:05 p.m., officers responded to Hacks Cross Road regarding a shoplifting call at an AT&T phone store where the suspect reportedly took an iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 13 mini from the display.
Police say the suspect left the store without paying for the cellphones before driving off in a gold-colored vehicle. He wore a black face mask, a black short-sleeved shirt, blue pants, blue shoes, black gloves, and earrings.
At this time, no arrest has been made but this is still an ongoing investigation.
If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.