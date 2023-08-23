MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is accused of stealing iPhones from an AT&T store in the Windyke area.

According to the Memphis Police Department, on August 13, at 2:05 p.m., officers responded to Hacks Cross Road regarding a shoplifting call at an AT&T phone store where the suspect reportedly took an iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 13 mini from the display.

(Photo courtesy: Memphis Police Department)

Police say the suspect left the store without paying for the cellphones before driving off in a gold-colored vehicle. He wore a black face mask, a black short-sleeved shirt, blue pants, blue shoes, black gloves, and earrings.

(Photo courtesy: Memphis Police Department)

At this time, no arrest has been made but this is still an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.