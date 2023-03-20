MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A man allegedly robbed a friend at gunpoint, taking her disability check after she gave him a ride to the Magnolia Inn in Millington.

According to police, they responded to an aggravated assault call on March 18 on the 8100 block of US Highway 51. The victim stated that when she picked up the suspect, Eddie Lewis, he pulled out a black gun and pointed it at her side, demanding money.

She then handed over her disability check, which she had just cashed, reports said.

Police said the victim told them she met Lewis on Facebook, and they have known each other for 6 months.

Upon arrival, motel personnel identified Lewis at the Magnolia Inn in room 129. An officer then saw Lewis fleeing toward Motel 6.

Another officer proceeded to chase him on foot and was able to take Lewis into custody.

The officer wore a body cam, and records state it captured Lewis surrendering as well as throwing a small bag with methamphetamine in it and a clear pipe.

Lewis was charged with aggravated robbery, two counts of domestic assault, two counts and violation of probation, and possession of a controlled substance with intent to manufacture, deliver or sell.