MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a man who stole a car from outside a Memphis residence victimized a second person when he sold the vehicle on Facebook.

The 2014 Nissan Maxima was reported missing on November 22 in the 4800 block of Scottsdale Avenue. Police said another person was swindled when they purchased the Nissan for $5,000 via Facebook Marketplace the same day.

The victim told police they found out the Nissan was stolen when they tried to register the car.

Police have released a picture of the 6-foot suspect they said sold the 2014 Nissan Maxima.

Courtesy: Memphis Police Department

If you recognize him, call CrimeStoppers at (901)-528-CASH.