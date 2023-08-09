MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been detained after police say he stole an ambulance, hit a pedestrian, and crashed into multiple vehicles Wednesday night.

Memphis Police responded to a call about a stolen Crittenden County ambulance at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital at 7:40 p.m.

In a statement posted on Facebook, Crittenden EMS said a man stole the vehicle from the ambulance bay while crews were inside the hospital.

MPD said after the ambulance was stolen, the man struck a pedestrian at Goodlett Street and Poplar Avenue. The suspect then fled the scene in the stolen ambulance and hit several vehicles in the area of Poplar Avenue and Perkins.

Crittenden EMS said multiple victims were sent to Memphis area hospitals. MPD said the pedestrian that was struck was taken to Regional One in critical condition.

Crittenden EMS said they have no further information at this time but they are sending their prayers to those injured during the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.