MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 19-year-old is facing charges after Memphis Police say he stabbed his sister and a teenage male, killing him on Tuesday evening.

According to reports, officers responded to an aggravated assault call in the 1700 block of Holman Avenue. Once on the scene, they found two victims with stab wounds.

A female, the suspect’s sister, was treated for minor injuries. A male, Taborian Richmond, was taken to Regional One, where he died from his injuries.

“He was actually driven to his murder,” said the victim’s cousin, Pearline Richmond. She said her relative was picked up by a female friend, and that was the last they heard from him.

Taborian Richmond

Tyrone Merriweather, the suspect, told officers that he stabbed his sister because she was constantly making threats to his family members.

According to Merriweather, he then challenged Taborian to a one-on-one fight. Merriweather explained that he was armed with the knife when Taborian agreed to fight. Police say the victim was unarmed.

Neighbors say Taborian collapsed on the ground after he was stabbed.

Pearline says there needs to be an end to senseless killing. “To the mothers out there, hug your children close. Talk to them. Don’t be okay when they’re going out doing negative things because negative things will turn into this.”

Merriweather was arrested on the scene and charged with second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder. He is due in court tomorrow morning.