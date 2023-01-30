MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police arrested a man who they say stabbed his girlfriend in the face with a fork.

According to the Memphis Police Department, officers responded to a simple assault/domestic violence call in South Memphis on Saturday.

An anonymous person told police that a man was stabbing a woman outside of the location. Once on the scene, police say they saw two people arguing.

The woman told officers that her boyfriend, Bernard Stewart, used a fork to stab her. MPD says they found a small cut below her right eye and scratches on the right side of her face.

Reports say police found a fork in Steward’s right jacket pocket and took him into custody. He is set to appear in court on Monday.