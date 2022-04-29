MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a man sped away from officers and drove through front yards, all while his 3-year-old son was in the backseat of the car.

Memphis Police say Trevonta Maclin, 24, is facing a slew of charges, including drag racing, intentionally evading arrest, and child abuse and neglect.

Police say officers responded to the scene at around 5 p.m. Thursday.

According to Memphis Police, detectives with the Scorpion Unit were on patrol when they spotted a black Lexus with fake green temporary tags and dark tinted window speeding near Knight Arnold & Hickory Hill.

The detectives reportedly tried to pull the car over, but the driver accelerated the car to its “maximum capacity” and took off. Police say the driver was weaving in and out of traffic.

Memphis Police say the detectives did not chase the driver but watched the driver turn onto Oakland Hills Lane without using a turning signal. Police say the driver then lost control of the vehicle and drove through the front yard of a home on Oakland Hills Lane near Hickory Hill Road.

Memphis Police say the driver then turned onto Oakland Hills Cove and brought the car to a stop in another front yard. The driver reportedly got out of the car and tried to flee the scene on foot.

Police say the driver was taken into custody after a brief foot chase.

Memphis Police identified Maclin as the driver. Police on scene reportedly learned Maclin had an active warrant for aggravated robbery.

According to police, Maclin’s 3-year-old son was sitting in the backseat of the car. Memphis Police say the child was not in a safety restraint. A woman was sitting in the front passenger seat.

Memphis Police say the car had jumped several curbs and “narrowly missed” a tree and several cars.

In addition to the aggravated robbery warrant, police say Maclin had a suspended license and could not show proof of insurance.

Police say officers determined the temporary tag was fake because it was a green tag that had stopped being issued as December 2021. The date on Maclin’s tag was May 2022.