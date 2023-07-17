MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A 24-year-old has been charged with second-degree murder after police say he shot and killed a man sleeping in his brother’s bedroom.

It happened Friday at an apartment in Raleigh. Jeffrey Smith was identified by police as the victim.

Police said the alleged shooter, Chaddarrius Peoples, was found near the apartment complex just off New Allen Road and admitted to shooting the victim in the face.

Investigators said Peoples’s mother called 911 after she heard the gunshots inside her apartment and told investigators she saw Peoples standing in the hallway with a gun in his hand.

Officers said the victim was found in a northwest bedroom with gunshot wounds to his head, hand, and neck.

They said the suspect’s brother, sleeping in the same bedroom as the victim, told them the gunshots awakened him and saw his brother standing over the victim with a gun.

Chaddarius Peoples

Police have not said what led up to the shooting. Peoples is being held on a $250,000 bond and is scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday.