MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for suspects after a man was fatally shot while he slept at his home on Aug. 21.

Police say around 4 a.m., a vehicle of unknown make and model stopped in front of a home in the 3400 block of Kirby Parkway. Surveillance video released by MPD shows at least one person in the vehicle shooting at the house.

According to police, the victim, identified as Jacquez Groves, was struck and killed while he was sleeping inside the home.

MPD says no arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information that could help detectives, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH. You could receive a cash reward of up to $4,000 if an arrest is made.