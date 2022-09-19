MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was booked into jail this weekend on a long list of charges after police say he shot up a car full of children driven by his ex-girlfriend back in June.

Billy Curtis, 29, is charged with attempted murder along with four counts of aggravated assault, a felony firearms charge and other charges. He is in jail on $151,000 bond with a court date set for Monday.

Police say on June 1, a woman was driving on Knight Arnold Road in a car with three children ages 10, 8 and 1, along with another adult man when she noticed a white sedan following her.

When she pulled over, she told police she saw Curtis, who is her ex-boyfriend, and another man put on black ski masks and jump out of the back of the sedan. They fired several shots at her car, she said.

The man inside the car was hit in the leg and taken to Regional One hospital. He survived and later identified the gunmen in a lineup.

A police report does not mention any injuries to the children or the woman who was driving. Another man mentioned in the report does not appear to be booked in the Shelby County Jail.

The woman told police she had been threatened by Curtis before the shooting. Text messages she provided to police allegedly from Curtis contained threats including, “you need to be worried about yo family safety,” according to the police report.