MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for the person who shot a man inside a gas station in Northeast Memphis over a pair of stolen black and orange Nikes.

They said the victim was inside the Exxon in the 1300 block of Sycamore View Road early Tuesday morning when he got into an argument with another customer about the shoes he was wearing.

Exxon at the corner of Sycamore View and Macon in Northeast Memphis (Photo by Melissa Moon, WREG)

The victim said the Nikes were taken during a car burglary a day earlier at a hotel less than a mile away on Shelby Oaks Drive.

The victim said when he walked into the gas station, he saw the suspect sitting at a game machine wearing the stolen shoes. He said when he confronted the man, he pulled out a gun and shot him once in his right leg.

Hotel on Shelby Oaks Drive, where the victim said his car was burglarized (Photo by Melissa Moon, WREG)

The victim and shooter both left the business after the shooting, but surveillance cameras captured a picture of the suspect.

Employees at the store said they heard the victim yell where’s my money and strike the suspect in the face with his fist before the suspect shot him.

Police said the shooting victim drove himself to the hospital and was not seriously hurt. Investigators have not said if anything else was taken from his vehicle.

The shooter is facing a charge of aggravated assault. I you recognize him, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.