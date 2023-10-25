MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in custody after being accused of shooting at a woman and her two children on the property of Extra Space Storage in Frayser and holding them against their will.

According to Memphis Police, 54-year-old Keneth Thomas is charged with three counts of aggravated assault, three counts of aggravated kidnapping, reckless endangerment-deadly weapon, and vandalism.

Kenneth Thomas

On October 20 at 11:00 p.m., officers say they responded to a shooting call on Hollywood Street at Extra Space Storage. The victim stated she was getting items from her storage unit when Thomas approached her vehicle.

Police say Thomas asked the woman why was she at the location before he started banging on her car and telling her son that he was going to kill her.

That is when the woman reportedly tried to leave the storage unit. Thomas then fired three shots at her car, flattening her tire and hitting her rear bumper.

Reports state that Thomas went and stood in front of the exit gate, preventing her from leaving the storage unit property.

On October 24, investigators say the victim gave a statement on a body camera. She was then able to positively identify Kenneth Thomas in a six-person photo lineup as the man responsible for shooting at her and her two children and preventing them from leaving the property.

Thomas is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday morning.