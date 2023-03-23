MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is behind bars after Memphis Police say he accidentally shot up his sister’s home while kids were inside.

Occie White is charged with three counts of reckless endangerment after he allegedly shot up a home on Ponderosa Pine Trail this past weekend. Court documents say three children were home at the time of the shooting.

However, according to police reports, the house was not his intended target. White confessed that he wasn’t trying to hit his sister’s house– he was trying to shoot her neighbor’s home.

MPD did not say what his motive was.

A woman who lives in the neighborhood says White has caused trouble in the community before. “The issue is just the random shootings happening in broad daylight.”

WREG found out White had a warrant for his arrest for another shooting that happened in May of last year. Police say White allegedly opened fire on five people at a home on the same street– right next door to his sister’s home.

No one was injured. He faces five counts of aggravated assault and one count of vandalism for that incident.

White is in jail on a $125,000 bond. He’s due back in court tomorrow morning.

Neighbors tell us they’re glad White is locked up, and they hope the violence will finally stop.