MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is being charged for shooting and robbing the boyfriend of his girlfriend’s sister in North Memphis.

According to Memphis Police, on May 14 at 4:10 a.m., officers responded to an aggravated assault call in North Memphis where a woman stated that her boyfriend had been shot several times by her sister’s boyfriend, Paul Sidney.

Reports state, the woman told police that they were headed home at the intersection of Springdale Street and Howell Avenue when her boyfriend saw a black car, similar to Sidney’s vehicle, parked in the area.

The victim got out of his car to go see who was inside the black vehicle. While his girlfriend attempted to get him back in the car, shots were fired from the black vehicle and the victim fell to the ground, reports state.

Police say that Sidney and his girlfriend walked up and attempted to reshoot the man, but the victim’s girlfriend shielded him.

Sidney left the scene as the woman began to knock on several residence doors for help, police say. Neighbors told police they witnessed a black Mercedes leave the scene after hearing multiple gunshots.

Officers say the victim and the suspect got into an altercation earlier that night, which may have been the reason for the shooting.

The victim stated that he had $300 in his pockets, but he remembered someone going into his pockets while he was on the ground. Police say, when he arrived at the hospital the money was gone.

On May 23, investigators say the victim and his girlfriend gave a video-recorded statement about the incident, and they separately identified Sidney in a six-person photo line-up.

Sidney is being charged with Reckless Endangerment-Deadly Weapon, Convicted Felon in Possession of Firearm, Possession of Firearm/Dangerous Felony, Especially Aggravated Robbery, and Statute of Limitations-Crime Attempted-First Degree Murder.

He is scheduled to appear in court on July 5.

Back in April 2019, Sidney was sentenced to eight years in prison after being convicted of Manufacturing/Delivering/Selling Cocaine.