MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a family fight over money led to a deadly shooting Monday night in South Memphis.

Police were called to the 1800 block of Kingsview Drive around 6 p.m., where they found Robert Crutcher lying on a couch with gunshot wounds. Crutcher was later pronounced dead at the Regional One Medical Center.

A woman told police that her son, 67-year-old William Shaw, shot her brother during an argument over money.

Police say another woman in the house told officers Shaw pointed a gun at his uncle and demanded money. She said after a brief struggle over the weapon, Shaw shot Crutcher.

The witness said she heard a second shot as she ran out of the room.

Police said Shaw admitted to shooting his uncle twice. They said Shaw told them Crutcher owed him $15,000 and refused to pay him.

Shaw was charged with second-degree murder.

According to court records, Shaw has two prior violent convictions and 12 misdemeanor convictions.

Shaw’s bond was set at $150,000. He is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.