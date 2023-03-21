MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is facing charges after he allegedly fired a shot in an apartment with six kids and two adults inside.

On Monday, officers responded to a shots fired call at an apartment complex in south Memphis. Once on the scene, the victim told police that her uncle, Victor Hill, pulled a gun on her, her six children and her husband.

According to reports, the argument started because of a missing wallet. Victor allegedly yelled, “Somebody gonna die,” before firing a shot into the victim’s ceiling. The victims then fled the home.

Memphis Police searched the apartments and found one shell casing in the living room and a bullet hole in the ceiling.

Victor was taken into custody, where he denied having the gun. He was charged with eight counts of Aggravated Assault, Convicted Felon in Possession of a Handgun, Domestic Assault-Bodily Harm and Possession of Firearm/Dangerous Felony.

He is set to appear in court Tuesday.