MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is charged with attempted second-degree murder after he reportedly shot his girlfriend in the knee.

On February 15, the victim told police that she and her boyfriend, Cam’Ron Rolack, got into an argument. According to reports, Rolack wanted the victim’s tablet, but she wouldn’t give it to him.

The victim stated Rolack pulled out his gun from his pants and pointed it at her. He then started punching her. The victim grabbed a broom to protect herself, but he took it from her and hit her in the head with it.

Court records show that the victim grabbed a knife, but Rolack took it as well.

The two went outside, and the victim threw Rolack’s cell phone in the grass. Rolack pointed his gun at her and shot her three to four times, striking her in the left knee, police say.

The victim told Rolack, “Cam, you just shot me,” to which he responded, “[Expletive] you.” Rolack reportedly got into a car with another woman and left the scene.

Rolack was charged with Attempted Second-Degree Murder, Domestic Assault-Bodily Harm, Unlawful Possession of a Weapon and Use of a Firearm in Commission of a Felony. He is set to appear in court Friday.