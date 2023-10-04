MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a man fatally shot his brother early Wednesday morning after accusing him of sleeping with his girlfriend.

Investigators said Eulices Lorentes Cruz, 55, fired several shots into a car in the 1043 block of Treadwell Street, killing the brother.

Another brother told police he witnessed the shooting and identified Cruz as the person responsible.

He told officers he and the victim were backing out of the driveway when Cruz pulled up next to them, began yelling at the victim about his girlfriend, and opened fire.

Police located Cruz a short time later and said they found a revolver at his home in the 4300 block of Macon Road.

Detectives said Cruz admitted he went to his brother’s house with a gun to confront him about a personal matter and fired several shots. However, he said they were meant as warning shots.

Cruz is charged with first-degree murder and attempted.