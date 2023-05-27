MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man faces multiple charges after police say he fired shots at two women during an argument Thursday.

A woman told police she saw Zavian Glasper and several people littering near her property on College Street, and an argument ensued between her and Glasper when she asked them to pick up the garbage. The woman’s daughter overheard the argument and went outside to check on her.

Police say Glasper went inside his home during the argument and returned with a gun and another armed man. That’s when police say Glasper fired at least two shots at the woman and her daughter, and the other man fired one round at the women.

One of the women appeared to be grazed by a bullet during the incident. She was treated at the scene.

Police say Glasper and the other man left before officers arrived.

The next day, Glasper was taken into custody at his home. Police executed a search warrant and found a stolen gun in the home.

He is charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, possessing a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, convicted felon in possession of a firearm, and theft of property $1,000 or less.