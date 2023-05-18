MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot at multiple times for telling his nephew to stop smoking marijuana, Memphis Police say.

According to reports, officers responded to a shooting call Wednesday in East Memphis. The victim told police that he and his nephew, Dashawn Blue, argued about Dashawn smoking marijuana.

During the argument, the victim told Dashawn he needed to stop smoking. MPD says Dashawn fired multiple shots at his uncle and ran from the house.

Records show that the victim was not hurt. Officers found three shell casings at the scene and a 9mm gun in Dashawn’s pocket. There were also two holes in the wall due to the shooting.

Dashawn Blue was taken into custody and charged with Aggravated Assault. He is set to appear in court Thursday morning.