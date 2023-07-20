MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is being accused of sexually assaulting and then robbing a woman he had just met downtown on her birthday.

According to officials, on June 17, the victim reported to police that while she was at the Peabody Hotel celebrating her birthday with her friends, she met an unknown man and exchanged phone numbers with him.

Afterward, they all went to Beale Street and that is when she lost track of the man and started to feel “strange”, reports state. The victim met up with the man again when he offered her a ride home.

Police say that the man started making sexual suggestions while rubbing the victim’s knee and halfway up her inner thigh while he was driving, making her extremely uncomfortable.

When they made it to her house, reports stated that the victim unlocked her front door and sat on her porch while the man took her friend inside the house.

The next day, police say the victim was missing $650 from her three wallets. After checking her home surveillance, she saw the man on camera taking all the cash from her wallet.

Investigators say the victim gave them the man’s phone number and he was then identified as Alaric Wilkins.

On June 21, she gave a statement at the Appling Farms police station, provided them with video evidence, and was able to positively identify Wilkins in a six-person lineup as the one responsible for the incident.

Wilkins is charged with Theft of Property and Sexual Battery.

He was scheduled to appear in court on Thursday at 9:00 a.m.