MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is facing charges after Memphis Police say he set his friend up to be robbed and shot multiple times.

On March 1, MPD responded to a shooting call in the 1300 block of Woodward in South Memphis. The victim told officers he had been shot.

The victim said his friend, Verdell Jones, called him to the location. Once there, he asked what they needed to talk about, and Jones pointed to the individuals behind the victim. Jones then drove away from the scene, police say.

According to reports, several people approached the victim, some armed with firearms. They demanded the victim’s property, taking $1,500 in cash. They then shot at the victim, hitting him twice in the arm, once in the stomach and back and grazed the back of his head.

Video footage from the scene showed several vehicles pulling up before the robbery and shooting occurred. Jones’ GMC Envoy was among those that arrived, MPD says.

The victim identified Vardell Jones in a six-person lineup. He is charged with Especially Aggravated Robbery, Attempted First-Degree Murder and Employing a Firearm with Intent to Commit a Felony.

Jones was arrested Tuesday and is set to appear in court Wednesday morning.