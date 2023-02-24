MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Police said a man who was angry that his girlfriend had him arrested for domestic violence returned to her home three days later and set it on fire.

Friday, Deandre Herod, 36, was booked in the Shelby County Jail for aggravated arson.

On January 5, officers responded to a call about a house fire in the 1000 block of Cox Street in Midtown.

Police said when they got there, the front porch of the two-story home was on fire, but firefighters were able to put it out before it spread further inside.

A witness said they could see the flames from inside their living room and saw a man fitting Herod’s description near the fire before it got out of control.

The victim told officers Herod was upset that she had him arrested for domestic violence and that he set her house on fire in retaliation.

Police arrested Herod on January 2 after a neighbor reported a domestic disturbance at the ex-girlfriend’s home.

The ex-girlfriend said Herod accused her of cheating and was screaming and pounding on her door for fifteen minutes. The victim said she had called police before on Herod and was afraid to come to the door.

Herod is scheduled to go before a judge on Monday.

If you are a victim of domestic violence or know someone who is, contact the Family Safety Center at (901)-800-6064.