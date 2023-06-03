MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found naked inside of a church while it was on fire in Memphis on Wednesday morning.

Memphis Fire Department said they made it to the scene around 6:38 a.m. and found Brian Wiggins inside the church naked while it was on fire.

According to Memphis Police, when officers arrived, they found Wiggins standing outside of the church that appeared to have been involved in a fire due to the front of the church being burned.

Fire officials and police did not provide the name of the church.

Police said Wiggins was wearing clothes when they spoke to him, and he informed them that he slept inside the church and decided to start a fire in the church because it smelled like mold and mildew when he woke up.

Police said Wiggins used paper to ignite the fire.

Officers took Wiggins to Regional One Hospital for medical treatment of his hands, which appeared to be burned.

Wiggins was then taken to 201 Poplar Avenue, where he was charged with arson.