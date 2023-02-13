MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police said a man admitted taking mushrooms with his father and a friend before shooting the friend in the face Sunday.

Officers said when they responded to the shooting in the 1400 block of Lapaloma Circle, 23-year-old Christopher Dujuane Thomas, Thomas’ father, and the victim were all acting irrationally and admitted to taking numerous mushrooms together.

They said Thomas also said he shot his friend in the face, and that’s why he called the police.

Officers said Thomas’ father also made the spontaneous statement that his son had shot the victim and that he secured the weapon until police got there.

The victim was transported to the Regional One Medical Center. There is no word on his condition.

Thomas is being held on a $100,000 bond. He is scheduled to go before a judge on Tuesday.