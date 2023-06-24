MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 19-year-old was arrested after police say he hit his mother with his car after an argument about radio volume.

The victim told police that her son, Zacarrius Mobley, was taking her to work Friday when they started arguing about how loud his music was. When she got out of the vehicle to walk away, Mobley allegedly ran over her with his car, injuring her arms and legs.

Police say a witness saw Mobley intentionally hit his mother with his vehicle.

The victim was taken to St. Francis Hospital for treatment.

Police say Mobley fled the scene, but he was later detained.

He faces a charge of aggravated assault and is being held on a $75,000 bond. He is expected to appear in court on June 26.