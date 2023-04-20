MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is due in court after he robbed his wheelchair-bound friend and threw her on the ground, Memphis Police say.

According to reports, on March 13, officers responded to a robbery call at the Millington Inn. The victim said her friend, Dylan Landrum, asked her for money, and she refused.

Landrum allegedly pulled the victim, who has an amputated leg, out of her wheelchair and threw her on the ground. MPD says he took her purse, which contained $30 in cash, and all her identification.

The victim was left lying on the ground. Landrum fled the scene, police say.

Dylan Landrum was identified in a six-person lineup. He is charged with Robbery and is set to appear in court Thursday morning.