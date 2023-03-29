MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 40-year-old man is being charged after allegedly punching a young girl during a fight at Main Event.

On February 25, Memphis Police responded to a large fight involving juveniles and adults at Main Event in northeast Memphis.

According to reports, there was a video of the fight. The video showed a juvenile girl being punched and falling to the ground. She suffered minor injuries. The child’s mother identified Robbie Alston as the suspect.

MPD spoke with Alston, who admitted that he was involved in the fight and that it was him in the video.

Robbie Alston is charged with Assault-Bodily Harm. He is set to appear in court Wednesday morning.