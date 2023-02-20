MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man pulled out a sword because a woman wouldn’t let him hug her toddler, according to Memphis Police.

Reports say that on Sunday, a woman was waiting in line for the shelter when a man, Coleman Garrett, approached her and her daughter.

The victim said Garrett tried to hug her 2-year-old, but she stepped in front of him. Immediately, Garrett went back to his car shouting. He returned with a sword and began pointing and swinging it at them, MPD says.

When police made the scene, the victim identified Garrett. He was taken into custody and charged with two counts of aggravated assault. He is set to appear in court Monday morning.