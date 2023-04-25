MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was taken into custody for allegedly pulling a knife on a woman at a MATA station, Memphis Police say.

Monday, officers responded to a call at 444 North Main Street. The victim told police she was sitting on the bench eating when Albert Blanchard came up and tried to talk to her.

The victim asked Blanchard to “back up” because he was getting too close. Blanchard got upset and started calling the victim out of her name, MPD says.

According to reports, Blanchard turned towards the victim. He was holding a black pocket knife with the blade out in his hand. The victim said she was in fear for her safety.

Albert Blanchard was taken into custody and charged with Aggravated Assault. He is set to appear in court Tuesday.