MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is facing charges after he allegedly pulled a gun out on his girlfriend and her kids and also poured sugar in her tank.

Wednesday, officers responded to an aggravated assault call. The victim told police that she got into a verbal argument with her boyfriend, Demetrius Mills.

According to reports, Mills pulled out a draco-style rifle and threatened to shoot her and three kids ages 13, 1 and 7 months.

The victim stated that before she left Mills, he poured sugar into her gas tank. Records show that this caused mechanical issues to the vehicle.

Demetrius Mills was charged with four counts of Aggravated Assault, Convicted Felon in Possession of a Handgun and Conspiracy Vandalism of $1,000 or less. He is set to appear in court Thursday.