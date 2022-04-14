MEMPHIS, Tenn. —- Memphis Police are searching for a man who robbed a Whitehaven Family Dollar store at gunpoint.

Police say the armed robbery happened at 8:50 p.m. April 5 at the Family Dollar on Millbranch Road near Bender Road.

The suspect reportedly approached the counter and pretended he wanted to buy diapers before pulling a gun on the cashier.

Police say the suspect demanded the cashier open the register and the store’s safe.

Memphis Police say the suspect took the money and fled the scene on foot. Thursday, police released surveillance video of the robbery.

Memphis Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH.