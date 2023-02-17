MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Police say a man on a two-day crime spree stole a pickup truck from a business in northeast Memphis and used it to burglarize East Memphis and Germantown homes.

Maurica Walls, 37, was arrested Thursday and charged with two counts of aggravated burglary and theft.

Police said Monday, Walls stole a maroon 1996 Chevy GC1 pickup with a Mississippi plate from the Engine Parts Center on Vanderhorn Drive.

A day later, a man in a maroon pickup was caught on camera breaking into a home on Shady Glen in East Memphis. The homeowner said the burglar was seen entering a back patio door and leaving with a television and a soundbar.

Shady Glen

The next day a woman at a home on Blue Heron Cove in Germantown called police after she found a man inside her garage.

The homeowner said the burglar tried to follow her into her house but could not open the locked door. She said he stole a lawnmower and weedeater and left in a maroon chevy pickup with a Mississippi tag.

Blue Heron Cove

Police said they found Walls and the stolen Chevy pickup at the Delux Inn on Lamar. Police have not said if they recovered any of the stolen items.