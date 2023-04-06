MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man faces ten counts of aggravated robbery after police say he held up several people at gunpoint in less than thirty minutes Wednesday afternoon.

Officers said they took Romulo Lopez-Miranda, 27, into custody in the 3700 block of Jackson Avenue after he got out of a stolen Chevy Silverado, threw down a small gun, and surrendered.

Police said Lopez-Miranda’s crime spree began around 12:45 p.m. when he rode up to a man on his bike, pointed a gun at the man, and took the cash out of his pocket.

Officers said fifteen minutes later, a woman and two men reported being robbed by a man on a bike while they were eating lunch. They said the robber pointed a small handgun at them, took their money and cell phones, returned their cell phones, and then came back and took them again.

Investigators said Lopez-Miranda also ambushed a woman who had just returned to her house, took her purse, cigarettes, and cell phone man, and robbed another man of his black Chevy Silverado while he was taking out his trash.

They say Lopez-Miranda was driving the black Chevy Silverado when he robbed his seventh victim. A man doing yard work said a man pointed a gun at him and left with his wallet.

Investigators said Lopez-Miranda admitted to taking part in all of the robberies.

Lopez-Miranda is being held on a $75,000 bond and is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday.