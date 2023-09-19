MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a man who thought he was meeting a woman for sex was forced to go to a Binghampton business and withdraw money.

The victim said the man and woman who kidnapped him also beat him on the head with a weapon.

Police said officers responded to a hold-up alarm in the 2400 block of Summer Avenue early Wednesday morning and saw the suspects, later identified as Quincy Hodge and Delores Greene, at the convenience store armed with guns. They said the victim also ran from the business for help.

According to the affidavit, the victim said Greene agreed to meet him at a residence to be paid for sex. He said the money exchange did not go as planned when Greene got there, and Greene and Hodge forced him into a vehicle at gunpoint.

The victim said the pair also took his phone so he could not call police. He said while he was inside the business on Summer, he was assaulted with a rifle. The victim was transported to the hospital, where he was treated for lacerations and trauma to his head.

Police said Hodge and Greene were taken into custody on the scene.

They were both charged with aggravated assault, kidnapping, and robbery. Greene was also charged with prostitution.